Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.56. 2,745,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,577. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2669 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.