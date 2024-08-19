Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,665,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 578,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.62. 972,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,260. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.444 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

