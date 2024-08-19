Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Increased by Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 2.3% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Nepc LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,421 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,815 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,812,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,176. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.