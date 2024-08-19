Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lifted by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.65. 426,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,590. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

