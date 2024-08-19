Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lowered by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 19.9% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,168,000 after buying an additional 114,231 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,465,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,663,000 after buying an additional 294,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,650,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $274.76. 1,850,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,812. The firm has a market cap of $412.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

