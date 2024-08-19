Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Zhang Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 9.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $128,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 622.0% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 233.6% in the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $274.64. 1,750,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,418. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

