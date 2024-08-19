VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,630 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 56,595 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in VICI Properties by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 671.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 721,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 627,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,882,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,079,000 after purchasing an additional 246,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,505. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

