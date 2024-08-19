Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Raised to $19.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE VSCO opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.08. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,864,000 after buying an additional 1,368,103 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth about $11,919,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,218.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after buying an additional 571,295 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 511,573 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.