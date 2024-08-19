Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VIRX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Viracta Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ VIRX opened at $0.31 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

