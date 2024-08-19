Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $266.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,555,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.41 and a 200 day moving average of $273.57. The company has a market cap of $487.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

