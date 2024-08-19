Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives $41.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $39.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $41.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,982,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 218,018 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after buying an additional 164,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 815,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,110,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

