Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VTLE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VTLE

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTLE opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 3.22.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,373.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 4,448.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.