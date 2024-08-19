Volex (LON:VLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $368.34

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 368.34 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 365.50 ($4.67), with a volume of 1980164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.60).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.11) price target on shares of Volex in a report on Monday, July 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £661.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,155.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 346.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 322.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.40. Volex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,352.94%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild bought 107,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of £382,736.15 ($488,682.52). 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

