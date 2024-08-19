Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $77.85 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $77.85 million and $8.58 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $2.77 or 0.00004584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011280 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,416.13 or 0.99961743 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007596 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.69115305 USD and is up 7.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $9,136,571.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.