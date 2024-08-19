Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Up 0.1%

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $10.93. 1,906,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 15,421,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $821,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 76,228 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 132,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 381,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 104,235 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

