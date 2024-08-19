Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,240 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 199.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walmart by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walmart by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Walmart by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,102,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,656 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $73.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,303,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,620,426. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $592.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

