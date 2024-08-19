Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.57.

NYSE:WMT opened at $73.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after acquiring an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,282,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,456,704,000 after acquiring an additional 644,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

