Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

