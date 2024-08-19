Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.17

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $33.87 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00035657 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012149 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,172,996 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.