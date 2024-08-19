Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO traded up $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $475.65. 110,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,928. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.58 and a 52 week high of $520.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $481.32 and a 200 day moving average of $447.91.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.71.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

