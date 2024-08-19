WazirX (WRX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.19 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $57.10 million and $2.19 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WazirX Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

