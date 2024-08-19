Wells Fargo & Company Increases Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $101.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CAH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.45.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.17. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 120,740 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in Cardinal Health by 773.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 43,488 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after buying an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

