Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $99.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $7.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 258,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 625,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

