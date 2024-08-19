Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after buying an additional 10,271,891 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,807,000 after buying an additional 2,874,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $81,507,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.15. 2,296,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.58. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

