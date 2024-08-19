Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim Sells 20,000 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total value of C$204,400.00.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,900.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$101,500.00.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.43 on Monday. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.15 and a 1 year high of C$11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.00. The company has a market cap of C$6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.71.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$946.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.9959799 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WCP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whitecap Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.61.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

