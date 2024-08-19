WHY Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.80 Million (WHY)

WHY (WHY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, WHY has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. WHY has a market capitalization of $94.28 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHY token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WHY’s genesis date was April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant. The official website for WHY is www.madphant.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000022 USD and is down -6.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $6,805,834.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

