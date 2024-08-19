Wrapped CRO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74.38 Million (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0859 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a market capitalization of $74.38 million and approximately $589,943.90 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 865,682,886 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 865,352,135.5497262. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08583285 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $572,428.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

