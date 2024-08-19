Zentry Price Tops $0.0166 (ZENT)

Zentry (ZENT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Zentry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zentry has a market capitalization of $96.02 million and $6.87 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zentry has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Zentry’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,691,732,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,793,828,384 tokens. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,690,521,739.680347 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.01616204 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $6,541,094.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

