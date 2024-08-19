Zhang Financial LLC Buys 703 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,854,000 after purchasing an additional 141,224 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,373,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,823,000 after purchasing an additional 88,083 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,311,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,926,000 after acquiring an additional 116,801 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,236,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 52,203 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.61. 122,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,510. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $182.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.06 and a 200 day moving average of $169.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

