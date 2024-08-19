Zhang Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,769 shares of company stock worth $21,324,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $9.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $809.60. 245,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,388. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $806.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $735.61. The firm has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

