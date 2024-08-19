Zhang Financial LLC Has $12.29 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $560.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $548.20 and a 200 day moving average of $527.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

