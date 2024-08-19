Zhang Financial LLC Has $59.54 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $59,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.04. 467,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $117.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

