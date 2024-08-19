Zhang Financial LLC Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 44,178 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 838,364 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $197,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.53. 2,485,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,879. The company has a market capitalization of $172.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.02.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.14.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

