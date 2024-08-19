Zhang Financial LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $20,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Forward LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2,981.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BKLC stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.91. 31,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,454. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $77.55 and a 52-week high of $107.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.79.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.3371 dividend. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.