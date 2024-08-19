Zhang Financial LLC Sells 2,337 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Zhang Financial LLC cut its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1,630.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 162,894 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 681,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,000. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.