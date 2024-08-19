Zhang Financial LLC Sells 4,193 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,005 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

