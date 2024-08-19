Zhang Financial LLC Sells 552 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.01. The company had a trading volume of 665,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,252. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

