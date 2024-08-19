zkSync (ZK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $45.97 Million

zkSync (ZK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. zkSync has a market capitalization of $412.43 million and approximately $45.97 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, zkSync has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One zkSync token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.10938289 USD and is up 1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $42,779,828.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

