Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $29,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.