10,340 Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Purchased by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lucid Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 227,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,659,000 after acquiring an additional 489,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 195,519 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Lucid Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,925,744. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

