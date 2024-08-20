14,324 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 23,390.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,076,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $94,722,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279,617 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 388.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 298,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 237,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,884,000 after acquiring an additional 229,266 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.61. 102,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,310. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.97. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMC. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

