1,720 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after buying an additional 73,774 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,454,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $553.43. The stock had a trading volume of 284,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,990. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $564.22. The stock has a market cap of $132.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

