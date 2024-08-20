25,935 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Paramount Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in Paramount Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

PARA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,757,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,466,023. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PARA. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.47.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

