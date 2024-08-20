2,779 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,840 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,327.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,070,000 after purchasing an additional 951,558 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3,094.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after purchasing an additional 577,685 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 5,711.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after purchasing an additional 419,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $965,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $965,567.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 298,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,010. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Get Our Latest Report on CarMax

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.