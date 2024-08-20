2,779 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,840 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,327.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,070,000 after purchasing an additional 951,558 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3,094.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after purchasing an additional 577,685 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 5,711.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after purchasing an additional 419,826 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Transactions at CarMax
In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $965,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $965,567.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CarMax Stock Performance
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.
Get Our Latest Report on CarMax
CarMax Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CarMax
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.