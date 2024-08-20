2,847 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 406.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 121.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCI

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.99. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $80.37.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.