5,548 Shares in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,988,000 after acquiring an additional 919,851 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,155,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,322,000 after acquiring an additional 727,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,162,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,381,000 after acquiring an additional 291,051 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,285,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,545,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,663,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $421,792.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,216.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,787.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 0.1 %

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

TRNO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.91. The stock had a trading volume of 48,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.31. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $69.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

