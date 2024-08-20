A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,267,800 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 17,066,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A-Living Smart City Services Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A-Living Smart City Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Living Smart City Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.