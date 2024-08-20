Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VIGI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.88. 11,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,345. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.16. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

