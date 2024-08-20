Accredited Investors Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $236.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

