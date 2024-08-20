Accredited Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,330 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 272,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 48,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 413,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 41,827 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.94. 57,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,087. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

